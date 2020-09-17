UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Perfect Start' For Nadal On Rome Return

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

'Perfect start' for Nadal on Rome return

Rome, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :In his first match in over six months, Rafael Nadal swept aside fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Italian Open.

The nine-time Rome winner came through 6-1, 6-1 against 18th-ranked Carreno Busta, a recent semi-finalist at the US Open.

"It was a perfect start for me. It was solid, good shots on the forehand and backhand. I didn't expect to play that well," Nadal said.

"Maybe Pablo was a little bit tired from a great tournament there in New York, but thinking about myself, I played a very solid match and very serious and doing a lot of things very well. So very happy." The world number two has not played since winning in Acapulco at the end of February, opting to skip the US hard court tour because of coronavirus concerns.

The 34-year-old will next play either Canadian Milos Raonic or Serb Dusan Lajovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Nadal, a 12-time French Open winner, is the second seed behind world number one Novak Djokovic in the tune-up for the final Grand Slam of the season at Roland Garros on September 27.

But he does not believe the brutal switch from hard to clay surface will be a disadvantage for his rivals at the French Open.

"If Roland Garros is this week, maybe yes, (but) Roland Garros is two weeks away so I don't think so." "Of course I have to improve things. But the things that I have to improve, the only way to improve is to keep practicing with the right attitude and intensity and to spend hours on the competition matches.

"And today have been a positive start for me.

"This year, of course situation is different, but I gonna keep trying my best," added the Spaniard who did not pick up a racquet during lockdown.

"Then I started to practice on hard for a while. And then I switch to clay.

"But I really do not remember when, honestly, but quite a lot. But I have been practicing on and off not every single day since the beginning.

"I had to come back very slow.

"After two months without touching a racquet, I needed to make things step by step, trying to avoid injuries.

"And of course after the lockdown, the body had some issues, too. Just trying to do the things the best way possible to come back when I felt ready."Nadal, who has a 62-6 record in Rome, is attempting to capture a record 36th ATP Masters 1000 title, which would break a tie with four-time former Rome champion Djokovic.

Related Topics

World Rome Acapulco New York Rafael Nadal February September From Best Court US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

2 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

1 hour ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

1 hour ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.