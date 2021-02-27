UrduPoint.com
Pogacar Wins UAE Tour After Ewan Claims Closing Sprint

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pogacar wins UAE Tour after Ewan claims closing sprint

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Slovenia's Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won cycling's season-opening UAE Tour after Australian Caleb Ewan claimed Saturday's seventh stage sprinting honours in Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old Pogacar turned the tables on Briton Adam Yates, who had got the better of him in the World Tour event 12 months ago.

In command of the general classification since Monday's time-trial Pogacar went on to win Tuesday's summit finish stage and carefully managed his lead in Thursday's second summit finish.

In the closing stage Team Ineos' Yates was victim of a fall 40 kilometres from the line, but dusted himself off to climb back on board his bike to rejoin the peloton.

Up front Lotto rider Ewan pounced and past Sam Bennett in the shadow of the finish to deny the Irishman a third stage win this week.

Pogacar was supplying his UAE state-sponsored team with a second success in their home race, four years after it was won by Portugal's Rui Costa.

