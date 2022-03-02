UrduPoint.com

Poland To Take In 2,000 Ukrainian Orphans

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 12:51 AM

Poland to take in 2,000 Ukrainian orphans

Warsaw, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Catholic charity Caritas Poland said it will take in 2,000 children from Ukrainian orphanages, with the first group of 300 arriving on Wednesday.

"Our eastern neighbours are talking about a humanitarian catastrophe that is approaching fast," Caritas Poland director Marcin Izycki told PAP.

"We have decided to respond to the crisis in Ukraine and provide shelter to the most vulnerable in our country," he said on Tuesday.

The children will come mainly from orphanages in eastern Ukraine, which has been worst affected by Russia's assault on the country.

The first group will be taken to Opole and Czestochowa in southern Poland and put up in charity centres and religious institutions.

More than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia began its invasion last Thursday and a million more are estimated to be displaced within the country.

The UN has warned of a humanitarian crisis and has called for $1.7 billion in urgent aid, estimating that some 12 million people will need support in Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Opole Poland National University From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

23 minutes ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

23 minutes ago
 NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday ..

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

30 minutes ago
 Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

30 minutes ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

30 minutes ago
 Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to ..

Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to Latvia

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>