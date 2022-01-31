- Home
RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Early French Top 14 result on Sunday: Pau 28 Clermont 20 Playing later Stade Francais v Toulon (2005GMT) Played on Saturda Bordeaux-Begles 23 Castres 10 Brive 33 Biarritz 10 La Rochelle 23 Montpellier 29Perpignan 23 Lyon 28Toulouse 15 Racing92 20
