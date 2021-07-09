UrduPoint.com
Russia Says Taliban Controls Two-thirds Of Afghan-Tajik Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Russia says Taliban controls two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik border

Moscow, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday said the Taliban controls about two-thirds of the Afghan-Tajik border and urged all sides in Afghanistan to show restraint.

"We have noted a sharp rise in tension on the Afghan-Tajik border.

The Taliban movement quickly occupied a large part of border districts and currently controls about two-thirds of the border," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that Moscow urges all sides to "show restraint".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

