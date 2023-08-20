Open Menu

Russia Shelled Centre Of North Ukrainian City Chernihiv: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia on Saturday shelled the centre of the north Ukrainian city Chernihiv, spared from large-scale attacks since the first months of Moscow's invasion last year, local authorities said.

Chernihiv lies some 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Kyiv towards the border with Moscow-allied Belarus.

"The enemy shelled the centre of Chernihiv.

Preliminarily, a ballistic missile," the head of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram. "Stay in hiding places. Details afterwards." Russian forces marched through Chernihiv when they invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, from several directions, including from Belarus.

They were then pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

Since Moscow's forces were repelled from the area, northern Ukraine has been largely spared by the fierce fighting that has raged in the east and south.

