Russia 'thwarts' Ukraine drone attack on Moscow region

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia said it had thwarted Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and its region on Sunday, the second such incident in two days as Kyiv presses ahead with a counteroffensive.

Both sides have reported regular drone incursions during the conflict, with strikes on Russian territory becoming increasingly regular.

"At around 4:00 am (0100 GMT), an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by drone on infrastructure in Moscow and the Moscow region was thwarted," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The Moscow-bound drone was destroyed by "electronic warfare" and crashed into an uninhabited area after losing control, the ministry added, reporting no victims or damage.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin thanked Russia's military for their work on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's aviation agency Rosaviatsia said flights to the Domodedovo and Vnukovo international airports were "temporarily limited" at night before returning to normal, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

A Ukrainian drone raid also hit a railway station in the western Russian city of Kursk, injuring five people, the regional governor said early Sunday.

In the southern region of Rostov that borders Ukraine, Russian air defence intercepted two Ukrainian drones, the governor said.

The latest reported drone attack on Moscow came after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed seven people and wounded almost 150.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to "respond to Russia for this terrorist attack -- a tangible answer".

