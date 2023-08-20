Open Menu

Russia 'thwarts' Ukraine Drone Attack On Moscow Region

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Russia 'thwarts' Ukraine drone attack on Moscow region

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia said it had thwarted Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and its region on Sunday, the second such incident in two days as Kyiv presses ahead with a counteroffensive.

Both sides have reported regular drone incursions during the conflict, with strikes on Russian territory becoming increasingly regular.

"At around 4:00 am (0100 GMT), an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by drone on infrastructure in Moscow and the Moscow region was thwarted," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The Moscow-bound drone was destroyed by "electronic warfare" and crashed into an uninhabited area after losing control, the ministry added, reporting no victims or damage.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin thanked Russia's military for their work on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's aviation agency Rosaviatsia said flights to the Domodedovo and Vnukovo international airports were "temporarily limited" at night before returning to normal, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

A Ukrainian drone raid also hit a railway station in the western Russian city of Kursk, injuring five people, the regional governor said early Sunday.

In the southern region of Rostov that borders Ukraine, Russian air defence intercepted two Ukrainian drones, the governor said.

The latest reported drone attack on Moscow came after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed seven people and wounded almost 150.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to "respond to Russia for this terrorist attack -- a tangible answer".

bur/imm/bp

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Rostov Kursk Chernihiv Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

18 seconds ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

12 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

14 hours ago
Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

15 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

15 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

15 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

15 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

15 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous