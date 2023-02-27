- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Beijing has expressed its condolences to the People's Republic of China following the coal mine collapse.
The embassy offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those who were injured and safety for those still trapped inside the mine.