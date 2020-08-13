UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Selby Puts Pressure On O'Sullivan In World Snooker Semi-final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Selby puts pressure on O'Sullivan in World Snooker semi-final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Mark Selby piled the pressure on Ronnie O'Sullivan as he hit back to take a 9-7 lead in their World Snooker Championship semi-final on Thursday.

Selby trailed 5-3 from Wednesday's action, but he took the first four frames of the resumption before holding his nerve to open up a two-frame lead at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Five-time champion O'Sullivan, who had been unhappy with the amount of bad kicks he had suffered on Wednesday, was left shaking his head again as another cost him an easy black when he was in pole position to take the first frame.

Selby eventually got the better of a prolonged bout of safety play to edge himself to within a single frame of O'Sullivan.

They were level after the next when three-time champion Selby put together a break of 97, his highest of the match.

O'Sullivan's fluency had deserted him and having been among the balls twice only to miss blue and then black, he saw Selby clinch a fourth successive frame to take a 6-5 lead after sinking a fine long red.

O'Sullivan was left rapping his knuckles on the table in frustration after failing to drop a difficult pink as the session drew to a close, in the process handing Selby the opportunity to make it 9-7 with a break of 76.

In the other semi-final, Kyren Wilson fought back to level at 8-8 against Anthony McGill.

Wilson trailed 6-2 overnight in the best of 33-frame clash, but he hit two centuries to win six of the eight frames.

McGill, in his first world semi-final, potted just 47 balls in the session.

Related Topics

World Snooker Fine Sheffield Lead From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.