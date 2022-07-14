UrduPoint.com

Shadow Of 'Bloody January' Unrest Stalks Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Shadow of 'Bloody January' unrest stalks Kazakhstan

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Red plastic embellishes the canvas of painter Saule Suleimenova, depicting the starting point of the lethal unrest that shook Kazakhstan at the beginning of the year.

The dark, brooding wall-sized piece shows the main square of the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, with its distinctive Soviet-era buildings and independence-era monument celebrating Kazakh statehood.

With her distinctive "cellophane painting" technique, Suleimenova sought to capture a violent moment in Kazakhstan's modern history that remains full of unanswered questions six months on.

The republic's winter of discontent began with peaceful protests over a hike in fuel prices before descending into chaos, leaving 238 people dead and becoming known as "Bloody January".

Government critics say the authorities' handling of the protests was full of abuses.

The state, meanwhile, insists that the country witnessed a terrorist-led coup attempt in January -- a narrative that has been met with widespread scepticism.

Painter Suleimenova has tried to convey the sense of injustice surrounding the events in her work.

She said her motivation to convey a collective mood during January grew stronger after Russia -- which sent troops to Kazakhstan to help bolster a regime in disarray -- invaded Ukraine the following month.

"With the colour (red), I wanted to express the condition we have been living through this year," she told AFP at an exhibition of her work in Almaty.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Russia Almaty Kazakhstan January Asia

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

2 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

11 hours ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.