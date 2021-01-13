UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shiffrin Holds Slalom Edge After First Flachau Run

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Shiffrin holds slalom edge after first Flachau run

Flachau, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin holds a razor-thin advantage over two key slalom rivals after the first floodlit run at Flachau on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old US skier is seeking a 68th World Cup victory which would move her ahead of Austria's Marcel Hirscher into stand-alone third on the all-time winners' list.

She timed 0.

08sec faster than Wendy Holdener of Switzerland and 0.14sec faster than Petra Vlohava in freezing and snowy conditions.

Shiffrin had a difficult 2020 which was marked by the sudden death of her father last February and she finished the year without a single slalom win.

Vlhova went into the race as leader in the slalom standings with 350 points ahead of Michelle Gisin on 285. Gisin was fifth on the first run over a second off the pace.

Related Topics

World Austria Switzerland February 2020 Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Marcel Hirscher

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

16 minutes ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

44 minutes ago

China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 50.4% Effic ..

2 minutes ago

US State Dept. Cancels All Planned Travel This Wee ..

2 minutes ago

Nishtar hospital paramedics end strike

20 minutes ago

US Plans to Designate Houthis as Terrorists Will H ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.