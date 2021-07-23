UrduPoint.com
Sierra Leone Lawmakers Vote To Abolish Death Penalty

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Freetown, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A majority of lawmakers in Sierra Leone's parliament voted Friday to abolish the death penalty, according to an AFP journalist who was present in the chamber.

Capital punishment in the West African state will be replaced with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year jail term. President Julius Maada Bio must still sign off on the law.

