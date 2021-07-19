UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Schoolboy Found Dead, Fellow Pupil Held: Police

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Singapore schoolboy found dead, fellow pupil held: police

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A 13-year-old boy was found dead Monday at a Singaporean high school, while a fellow student was arrested and an axe seized, police said.

It was a rare incident in the city-state, which is known for its zero-tolerance approach to wrongdoing and has one of the world's lowest crime rates.

Police were called to the prestigious state high school in the west of Singapore, where they found the 13-year-old with many wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old was arrested for suspected involvement, police said in a statement.

The teenagers did not know one another, according to preliminary investigations.

The suspect will be charged in court with murder on Tuesday, and police said they would ask him to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said he was "shocked to receive news of the tragic incident".

"Our thoughts are with the families of the students concerned."Singapore has tough laws for even minor offences such as vandalism, which can be punished by caning.

It has a homicide rate of just 0.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to UN data -- among the world's lowest.

Related Topics

Dead Murder World Police United Nations Student Singapore Court

Recent Stories

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

3 minutes ago

Climate change sees Swiss Alps add over 1,000 lake ..

57 seconds ago

Von Der Leyen on Reports on Israeli Spyware Hackin ..

59 seconds ago

Pegasus spyware affair 'completely unacceptable' i ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

1 minute ago

APFMA agrees to launch joint movement against rest ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.