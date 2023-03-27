UrduPoint.com

Smart Education Platform Boosts Teacher Training In China

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING,March27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :An online education platform, named Smart Education of China, has provided abundant and diversified training programs for Chinese teachers and helped improve their teaching level, according to a report published in People's Daily on Monday.

The platform was launched amid efforts to digitalize teacher training, stated the report, citing statistics from the Ministry of Education (MOE) which showed that more than 13.7 million teachers had participated in a training program designed for the winter vacation of 2023, accounting for 74.4 percent of all the full-time teachers in the country.

Most participants were satisfied with the online training program, while 90.5 percent of them said they believe the training can be directly applied in practical teaching, according to the news report.

