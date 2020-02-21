UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smith, Finch Help Australia To 196-6 Against South Africa

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Smith, Finch help Australia to 196-6 against South Africa

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Steve Smith, back in South Africa for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, put on 80 runs for the second wicket with Aaron Finch to provide the foundation for Australia's 196 for six in the first Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Australia captain Finch hit powerfully to make 42 off 27 balls and Smith scored 45 off 32 deliveries after Australia lost David Warner to the second ball of the match, caught at fine leg off Dale Steyn.

The pair put on 80 off 52 balls before Finch was caught in the deep off left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Smith was lucky to survive when a top-edged cut off Lungi Ngidi flew towards Steyn at third man. Steyn lost sight of the ball and it dropped over his head to go for four -- Smith's first runs.

Friday's game is the first in South Africa for Smith and Warner since March 2018 when they were banned for ball-tampering in the third Test in Cape Town.

Smith was Australia captain and Warner his deputy at the time.

Australia, who were sent in, lost wickets at regular intervals on Friday but managed to maintain a rapid scoring rate against a South African bowling attack which conceded 12 wides and struggled to maintain a consistent line and length.

Veteran fast bowler Steyn and Shamsi were South Africa's best bowlers, both taking two for 31 in four overs.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was erratic on his return to action after being rested for the recent one-day and T20 series against England.

He conceded 45 runs in three overs.

Related Topics

Attack T20 Scandal Australia Fine Man David Cape Town South Africa Tabraiz Shamsi March 2018 National University Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in A ..

6 minutes ago

EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister optimistic about peace, stability i ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Ne ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredic ..

10 minutes ago

'Ehsaas' programme to benefit 1.4m people, more in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.