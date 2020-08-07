UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Doctors Fear Virus Spreading Faster Than Clinics Can Test

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Syria doctors fear virus spreading faster than clinics can test

Beirut, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Syria's capital is facing a "terrible" spike in COVID-19 infections, with hospitals packed, patients scouring Facebook for advice and medics fearing the virus is spreading faster than clinics can test for it.

Authorities in government-held areas have confirmed 999 cases including 48 deaths, but even the health ministry admitted this week it lacks the "capacity... to carry out widespread testing in the provinces".

Nine years of war have battered Syria's health sector, with hospitals damaged by bombing, vital equipment lacking and doctors hurt or forced to flee fighting.

That has set the country up poorly to deal with the coronavirus, a new invisible danger for doctors more accustomed to dealing with trauma wounds and victims used to huddling together under bombs, not keeping apart.

Week on week, COVID-19 appears to be spreading faster.

From July 30 to August 6, the Syrian health ministry logged more than 260 new cases, compared to only 154 infections the previous week.

"There has been a massive spread among cities," the ministry admits, saying there are only 25,000 hospital beds available in government-controlled areas.

In Damascus, doctors report that public facilities are already packed and unable to admit new patients.

"It's extremely terrifying," said Dr. Nubugh al-Awa, dean of Damascus University's medical school.

"Many people are going to state-run hospitals but unfortunately all the rooms are full," Awa told a health-focused Facebook page updating Syrians on coronavirus cases in their country.

"Patients in a bad state are not admitted to the intensive care unit unless another patients dies." In June, the World Health Organisation said it was "concerned" about the spread of COVID-19 in Syria, citing "poor infrastructure and fragile health systems vastly weakened by conflict." But Health Minister Nizar Yaziji said Western sanctions against the government, not war, had hamstrung the country's response.

"There are huge difficulties in getting ventilators because of the sanctions that have been imposed," Yaziji said, claiming they also made it impossible for Syria to import medicines, sign deals with pharmaceutical companies or pay outside suppliers.

But the United Nations and countries including Russia and China have provided direct medical support to Syria.

With cases on the rise, authorities in Damascus recently ordered gyms, sports centres and summer schools to close indefinitely.

Seven football players from the national team tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Syrian Sports Federation.

But doctors in Damascus say the official case numbers reflect only those admitted to hospital, not infected individuals who may be staying at home.

"The real numbers are much higher than the official ones," said a doctor in the capital who spoke on condition on anonymity.

Related Topics

Football World Sports United Nations Syria Import Poor Russia China Facebook Damascus Doctor May June July August All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

9 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Sameh Shoukry on ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority today

1 hour ago

Rational energy prices can attract investment: Mia ..

2 hours ago

NSW offers to host coronavirus-threatened Australi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.