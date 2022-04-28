UrduPoint.com

Teenager Rune Knocks Out Top Seed Zverev In Munich

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Teenager Rune knocks out top seed Zverev in Munich

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was overwhelmed in his first match in the Munich ATP tournament by 18-year-old Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The German, ranked third in the world had been given a bye in the first round of a tournament he won in 2017 and 2018, but only lasted an hour and 39 minutes in his second-round match against the 70th-ranked Rune.

"It was my worst match in the last five, six, seven years," said Zverev. "He's a good player, but I would have lost to anyone today." Rune broke in the second game to lead 3-0. At 5-3 he had six set points. He squandered four set points on unforced errors in the ninth game. Then Zverev saved the fifth with a winner, before Rune converted the sixth by putting away a volley.

Rune again broke at once in the second set and broke again to lead 5-1.

"He's in the top three in the world and has been playing some unbelievable tennis," Rune said in his on-court interview.

"I obviously didn't expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this. But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I'm really happy about my performance." While Rune had won the opening match in each of his last four main-draw appearances, this was the first time this year he had won two matches in a row at an ATP tournament.

It was also the first time he had beaten a top-10 player.

Rune, who turns 19 on Friday, will meet Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 63rd in the world, in the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Tennis World German Munich Lead 2017 2018 Top

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

35 minutes ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

35 minutes ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

36 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

36 minutes ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

36 minutes ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.