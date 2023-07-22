Open Menu

Three Dead As Wall Collapses In South Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least three people died and four others were wounded when the wall of a family's house collapsed in south Afghanistan's Kandahar province, police spokesman Hafiz Saber said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening in Police District 09 of Kandahar city, the provincial capital, Saber said.

"A man, a woman and a child have lost their lives, while other children sustained injuries in the mud-made wall collapse," the spokesman told Xinhua.

The wounded were taken to the local Mirwais Hospital for treatment, according to him.

Mud-made and rain-soaked walls of houses pose a threat to residents in the impoverished country.

