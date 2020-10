(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street, with the Yen's appreciation also weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.47 percent or 111.52 points to 23,374.28 in early trade while the broader Topix index gave up 0.68 percent or 10.92 points to 1,606.61.