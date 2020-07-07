Tokyo stocks open lower after three-day winning streak

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after three straight days in positive territory as investors cashed in on recent gains but lacked fresh buying incentives.

The key Nikkei 225 index fell 73.22 points, or 0.32 percent, to 22,641.22 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 4.90 points or 0.31 percent at 1,572.25.