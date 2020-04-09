Tokyo stocks open slightly lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, as expectations for the impact of a massive Japanese economic package were offset by worries over the impact of the virus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.07 percent or 14.50 points at 19,338.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.18 percent or 2.54 points at 1,422.93.