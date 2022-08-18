UrduPoint.com

Tributes Paid At Pak Embassy To Army Officers Martyred In Lasbela Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Tributes paid at Pak Embassy to Army officers martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Tributes were paid at a condolence meeting organized by the Pakistan Embassy here on Wednesday to the dedication, commitment and courage of Commander 12 Corps Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali and other Army officers who embraced martyrdom in the Aug. 1 Lasbela helicopter while performing their duties in extremely challenging circumstances.

The other officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in line of their duty were: Maj Gen Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmad, Major Talha Manan and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said that the history of armed forces was full of unparalleled sacrifices for the country.

"Our officers and personnel of the armed forces have been making us proud with their sacrifices. They have always been at the forefront whenever the country has faced any challenge; may that be external threat, internal challenge or any natural calamity", he said.

The Ambassador said that Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, with his professionalism and character, has left behind a rich legacy and an example to be emulated. He proved his mettle through his leadership qualities and capabilities, leading from the front.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that he knew Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed personally. Besides his close contact while the martyred general was serving as Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, he also got a chance to meet him while he was serving as Commandant Staff College and Commander Southern Command in Quetta.

Masood Khan said that besides his "sterling professionalism, sagacity and vision as a General", he was extremely humane and kind-hearted person who always helped the needy. He was equally popular in Washington also, pointing to condolences expressed by US Defence and State.

The Ambassador also paid glowing tributes to other heroic personnel martyred in the crash.

Defence Attache Brig Nauman Manzoor paid tribute to the late general and highlighted his services for the nation.

Brig Nauman said that the martyrs of the armed forces were the pride of the nation. He said that making ultimate sacrifice for the country was a strong tradition of the armed forces.

The defence attache said that Lt Gen Sarfraz Shaheed spent most part of his career in field along with his officers and jawans. He had a unique honour to serve as instructor at all three major military training institutes, including Infantry school, Quetta, Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University Islamabad.

Naveed Bokhari, Deputy Head of Mission, read out the condolence reference.

A message of condolence was also sent from the Embassy to the bereaved families.

The gathering offered "Fateha" for the departed souls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Quetta Army Martyrs Shaheed Washington United States Lasbela Sardar Masood Khan May All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

41 minutes ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

9 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

9 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

10 hours ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.