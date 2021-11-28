UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Tunisia imposes new COVID-19 measures for arrivals from abroad

TUNIS, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Tunisian Ministry of Health announced on Sunday new measures for arrivals from abroad to prevent the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron in the country.

All arrivals must present a certificate of completion of the vaccination or a vaccination pass.

This decision involves all non-resident passengers over the age of 18, said a ministry statement.

Arrivals over six years old must present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before take-off.

The Tunisian health authorities have also imposed a 10-day confinement in one of the designated centers, for Tunisians as well as foreigners residing in Tunisia who have not yet completed their vaccination.

All arrivals must immediately carry out a rapid test to detect COVID-19.

