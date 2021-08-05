UrduPoint.com

Turkish Power Plant Evacuated As Fire Nears Perimeter: AFP

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Milas, Turkey, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A Turkish thermal power plant on the Aegean Sea was being evacuated on Wednesday as a wildfire that has raged across the country for the past week reached its edge.

An AFP team saw firefighters, police cars and locals fleeing the site as powerful flames lapped at the edges of the power station, near the Aegean town of Milas.

