Two-day Shah Latif Children Festival concludes at Sindh Museum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Celebrations of two-day Shah Latif Children Festival concluded at Sindh Museum on Sunday.

Children displayed their potential in a befitting manner. Shields, certificates and cash prizes were distributed among children who took part in different activities.

A speech competition titled “Fikar Farahi Hath main” was held between children in which the Director Institute of Sindhology Murtaza Siyal attended the ceremony as Chief Guest.

Addressing the session Murtaza Siyal said that he felt immense pleasure to witness the confidence and talent of Children as Children were the guardians of the Latif’s language and soil and such programmes were highly imperative to connect with the message of Bhitai.

Students Tehreem Batool, Bhitai Manzoor and Hasnain Munir received first, second and third prizes respectively and were given Shields and cash prizes.

Another quiz programme under the title “Doorindyon Disan '' was also held in which former Director of education Department Syed Rasool Bux Shah was chief guest.

Addressing the quiz session Shah said that to bring children closer to Shah Latif and strengthen their relationship

this festival was highly remarkable and would pave the way for transforming Latif’s message into the young generation.

Students of Roshan Tara school Ghotki Maria -Farhana Naveed. Muhammad Yousuf and Salaar received first, second and third prizes respectively.

A Poetry Competition “Karo Manjh Kari” was also held in which students of various Schools took part in which Director Nabi Bux Baloch Chair Fayaz Latif addressing the session as a chief guest said that Shah Latif Bhitai was not a mentor of elders but close to children as children were heirs of the Language of Bhitai and homeland.

Eminent story writer Altaf Malkani expressing his views said that children were the bright future of Sindh and Latif was the leader of Sindh therefore attachment of children with Latif Sain was essential so that the young generation could understand the message of peace, love and brotherhood communicated in his poetry. Students of Cadet College

Larkana secured the first and second positions while students of Cadet College Karampur stood third.

In paintings and calligraphy contests Mahreen M Haroon, Mudassir and Zaryab received first, second and Third positions respectively.

The Primary objective of the festival was to acquaint students with the poetry of Shah Abdul-Latif Bhittai while concurrently celebrating the cultural diversity inherent in Sindh

APP/nsm