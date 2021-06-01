UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Iran Fighter Pilots Killed In Accident: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:20 PM

Two Iran fighter pilots killed in accident: state media

Tehran, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Two Iranian fighter jet pilots were killed Tuesday in an accident at a military airbase in the southwest of the country, state media reported.

The accident happened before the F-5 plane they were in took off from the base in Dezful, the city's governor Ali Farahmandpour was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

The airbase was closed off and the cause of the accident, initially described as "technical", was being investigated, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Dezful Media From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

25 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

55 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.