Two people dead at chicken fight in Honolulu, Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Two victims were killed after five people were shot during a late-night chicken fight Friday in Honolulu, the capital of the U.S. state of Hawaii, local media reported, citing the police.

"At the end of the fight a group of males started arguing and then it escalated to a physical altercation, at some point five people were shot in the immediate area," said Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes.

According to the police, a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were declared dead after being taken to a hospital. Three men aged 38, 40, and 57 had gunshot wounds but were treated and released from a hospital, KHON-TV reported.

Honolulu police on Saturday were searching for a suspect believed to be in his 20s who was the alleged shooter, KHON-TV reported.