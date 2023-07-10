Open Menu

UN Chief Slams Air Strike That Killed At Least 22 People In Sudan

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 08:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the air strike that killed at least 22 people in Sudan on Saturday, according to a statement released by his deputy spokesperson on Sunday.

At least 22 people were killed and scores injured in an air strike by Sudan's army on western Omdurman city, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Saturday, as the war between the country's military factions entered its 12th week.

The secretary general is also appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Sudan's Darfur region, according to the statement released by Farhan Aziz Haq, the Deputy Spokesperson.

Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery to the dozens who were injured, Farhan Haq said.

The Sudanese army and rival military group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been battling since mid-April. Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly three million have been displaced, including to neighboring countries.

"He is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing," the deputy spokesperson added.

The UN chief remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the sides has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region, it was pointed out.

The UN chief reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.

"He also urges these parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and to enable humanitarian action," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the UN continues to push for the cohesion of international efforts under the auspices of the African Union and welcomes the strong engagement of the East African bloc IGAD.

