UN peacekeeper killed, five wounded in Mali

Bamako, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :One peacekeeper was killed and five others were wounded Sunday when a roadside bomb exploded in strife-torn northeastern Mali, the UN mission MINUSMA said.

The peacekeepers were carrying out a security patrol near the town of Aguelhok when the device detonated, spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Facebook.

The head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, "strongly condemned the recent increase in these kinds of attacks, especially in the centre" of the country, the UN mission said.

MINUSMA has lost more than 200 peacekeepers since it was set up in 2013, according to its website.

Salgado said unidentified gunmen on Sunday targeted UN peacekeepers near the central town of Bandiagara in a separate attack, with no casualties.