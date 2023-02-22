UrduPoint.com

US Agrees To Extradite Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 10:50 AM

US agrees to extradite former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo

BOGOTA, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The US State Department has agreed to extradite former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo at the request of authorities in Lima over corruption charges, Peru's Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

"The Attorney General's Office, as the central authority on extraditions, informs that it has learned that the Department of State of the United States of America has granted the extradition of Alejandro Toledo Manrique for the crimes of collusion and money laundering," it said on Twitter.

Toledo is accused of having received bribes of more than $30 million from the Brazilian company Odebrecht in exchange for help securing a highway concession. A judge in Peru requested 20 years in prison for the former president.

Toledo has denied any wrongdoing.

The former president has lived in the US since leaving the presidency in 2006. In 2011, however, he ran in the presidential elections again but was defeated in the first round.

Toledo was arrested in the US in 2019 after Peru formally requested his extradition. He spent eight months in prison and was allowed to move to house arrest in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process had been suspended months ago until a San Francisco court revived the measure in October 2022.

The governments must now reach an agreement to coordinate Toledo's return to his country. Former anti-corruption prosecutor Ivan Meini told local media that Toledo's surrender to Peru "should be imminent because there are no more appeals to file and the extradition procedure is over."Peru has been rocked by the Odebrecht case, the biggest corruption scandal in Latin America. Former presidents Alan Garcia, Ollanta Humala and Pedro Pablo Kuczynskihave also been accused, as well as three-time presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Exchange Twitter Company San Francisco Lima Toledo Peru United States Money March October 2019 2020 Media From Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arab ..

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia&#039;s Founding Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd February 2023

2 hours ago
 DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.