UrduPoint.com

Venezuela, Colombia Restore Diplomatic Ties After Three-year Break

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Venezuela, Colombia restore diplomatic ties after three-year break

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Venezuela and Colombia restored full diplomatic relations Sunday after a three-year break, as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape.

A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Twitter: "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us." He was welcomed by deputy foreign minister Rander Pena Ramirez, who tweeted that "our historical ties summon us to work together for the happiness of our peoples." Colombia's new leftist president, Gustavo Petro, and Venezuela's socialist president Nicolas Maduro announced on August 11 that they planned to restore diplomatic relations that were severed in 2019.

That rupture was the culmination of years of tension between leftist Venezuela and Colombia under successive conservative presidents, starting with Alvaro Uribe.

Embassies and consulates in both countries were closed, and flights between the neighbors grounded.

Even the 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) land border between the two countries was closed between 2019 and October 2021, when it was opened to pedestrians only.

Petro is Colombia's first leftist president.

The last president in Colombia, Ivan Duque, did not recognize Maduro as president -- but rather opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Colombia was one of around 60 countries to do so, having rejected Venezuela's 2018 presidential election, which was boycotted by the opposition.

In addition to exchanging ambassadors, the normalization process will include the full reopening of the border, which has remained largely closed to vehicles.

The porous frontier has been the scene of clashes between armed groups.

Caracas and Bogota have also announced intentions to restore military relations.

Benedetti said more than eight million Colombians make a living from trade with Venezuela, which is why one of the objectives is to re-establish trade relations between the two countries.

A similar expectation exists on the Venezuelan side, where industrialists want to normalize the trade that reached $7.2 billion in 2008 but collapsed with the border closure.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Vehicles Bogota Caracas Colombia Venezuela August October Border Sunday 2018 2019 From Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

24 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

1 day ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

1 day ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.