UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Surge Pushes Spain Regions To Tighten Curbs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Virus surge pushes Spain regions to tighten curbs

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :With daily coronavirus infections hitting a record high after the Christmas holidays, several Spanish regions moved Friday to further tighten restrictions on social life.

In Madrid, the regional government pulled forward its nightly curfew from midnight to 11 pm with restaurants and bars to close an hour before in a move that takes effect on Monday.

It also recommended avoiding social gatherings at home, and confined 19 municipalities where no-one can enter or leave the area except in exceptional circumstances.

Aragon in the northeast also confined its three biggest cities, including Zaragoza, while the central Castile and Leon region urged residents to stay home "as much as possible" and pulled forward its curfew to 8 pm.

The northern Basque Country is also planning to start its curfew at 6 pm as is the case in neighbouring France.

Under Spain's decentralised political system, its 17 regions are responsible for handling the pandemic, although the central government could intervene to declare a national lockdown as it did in March.

So far, the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has resisted following the lead of other European nations which have reimposed lockdowns, arguing its highly-localised restrictions are enough.

Spain on Friday reported 40,197 new infections, its highest-ever daily number.

The previous record was set on Wednesday with nearly 39,000 new infections.

And over the past month, the incidence rate has more than doubled to 523 cases per 100,000 residents, with the health ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon blaming the seasonal festivities.

But he said the new more-contagious virus strain which was first detected in Britain has so far "had very little impact".

Since the start of the pandemic, Spain has recorded more than 2.2 million cases of the virus and suffered more than 53,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Holidays France Leon Zaragoza Madrid Lead Spain March From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

46 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

35 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

22 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

22 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.