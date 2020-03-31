UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Makes Urgent Global Plea For Increase In Protective Equipment, Medical Supplies To Fight Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:10 PM

WHO chief makes urgent global plea for increase in protective equipment, medical supplies to fight coronavirus

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has called for stepped-up production of medical equipment and supplies as health facilities and health workers in many countries struggle with increasing and urgent demands brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in Geneva Monday that he had spoken to trade ministers from the world's leading economic forum, the G-20, about ways to address the chronic shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential medical supplies.

"We call on countries to work with companies to increase production; to ensure the free movement of essential health products; and to ensure equitable distribution of those products, based on need", Tedros said, placing specific emphasis on low and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The UN health agency also is "working intensively" with several partners to massively increase access to diagnostics, PPE, medical oxygen, ventilators and other life-saving products, he added.

Cases of the new coronavirus disease continue to mount globally, reaching nearly 700,000 on Monday, and more than 33,000 deaths.

The rapidly increasing demands of the pandemic are threatening health systems, Tedros said, because "even though we're in the midst of a crisis, essential health services must continue".

WHO has published guidelines to help countries balance the demands of pandemic response while maintaining essential health services which include routine vaccination, pre-natal care, and treating infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Tedros also welcomed the news that 20,000 healthcare workers in the United Kingdom have offered to return to work, while medical students and trainees in Russia are taking part in the emergency response there.

Countries coping with the COVID-19 surge can also consult a new WHO manual on setting up and managing treatment centres, including in repurposed buildings or tents.

"This is a life-saving instruction manual to deal with the surge of cases that some countries are facing right now", the agency's chief said.

"These facilities will also have longer-term benefits for health systems once the current crisis is over".

The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the world's inequalities and threatening to deepen them, the International Labour Organization (ILO), warned on Monday.

The UN agency finds that migrant workers and people working in the informal economy are particularly affected by the economic consequences of the disease, and women are especially exposed.

Two billion people worldwide work in informal employment, while ILO also stressed that the policy response by government should ensure that support reaches low-wage workers, the self-employed and other vulnerable people.

The UN expert on the plight of children caught in conflict has joined the Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire amid the pandemic.

Virginia Gamba, the expert, said COVID-19 is compounding the suffering of the world's most vulnerable people, especially those living in conflict zones.

"As borders are closing down and hostilities continue relentlessly, it is important to stand with those who are counting on us and to amplify our call for the protection of children affected by conflict; only together can we defeat this invisible threat", she said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last Monday called on combatants everywhere to "end the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world".

Related Topics

Africa Shortage World United Nations Russia Gamba Ilo Geneva United Kingdom Women From Government Asia Billion Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

44 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

10 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

10 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.