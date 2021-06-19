UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Declares An End To Second Ebola Outbreak In Guinea

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

WHO declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in Guinea

Nzérékoré, Guinea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Saturday officially announced the end of Guinea's second Ebola outbreak which was declared on February 14.

"I have the honour of declaring the end of Ebola" in Guinea, WHO official Alfred Ki-Zerbo said at a ceremony in the southeastern Nzerekore region where the disease surfaced at the end of January.

Health Minister Remy Lamah added: "In the name of the head of state (President Alpha Conde) I wish to declare the end of resurgence of Ebola in Guinea." The latest outbreak saw 16 confirmed cases and seven probable infections, the WHO said, adding 12 of these were fatal.

It was the second such outbreak in the poor country of 13 million people since the devastating 2013-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, which left 11,300 dead in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, and people who live with or care for patients are most at risk.

Guinea reacted quickly to this year's outbreak, however, building on its previous experience of fighting the disease.

Among other measures, the country launched an Ebola vaccination campaign this year with the help of the WHO.

Related Topics

Africa Dead World Poor Liberia Nzerekore Sierra Leone Guinea January February Million

Recent Stories

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

1 minute ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

8 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

8 minutes ago

Candidates start filing nomination papers

8 minutes ago

WHO declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in Gu ..

8 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease Rs 1000 traded at Rs107,300 t ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.