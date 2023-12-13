Open Menu

ANF Busts Inter-provincial Drug-trafficking Gang; Arrests Nine Including Four Women

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ANF busts inter-provincial drug-trafficking gang; arrests nine including four women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation in Kot Moman managed to bust a drug-trafficking gang and arrested nine accused including four women besides recovering 1023 kg drugs.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF while conducting an operation in Kot Momin netted nine smugglers, members of an inter-provincial gang which was allegedly involved in drug smuggling through women in different cities of Punjab. During the operation, total 1023 kg drugs were recovered from their possession.

He informed that ANF team stopped three vehicles near Kot Momin and recovered total 703 kg hashish from the vehicles. During the investigation, the accused revealed the presence of drugs in a house located in Kot Momin.

On pointation of the accused, the ANF team raided the house and recovered 398 kg opium while four women were also rounded up during the operation.

The accused used to smuggle drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and store them in a rented house in Kot Momin. The drugs were supplied to different districts of Punjab.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Drugs Vehicles Kot Momin Women From

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

3 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

3 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan