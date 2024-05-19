DPC recommends 121 constables promotion to next ranks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was held at the Central Police Office Islamabad to promote 121 constables to the respective upper ranks.

While talking to APP on Sunday, the spokesman of police said that the meeting was chaired by SP Headquarters and attended by senior police officers. In the meeting, the Promotion Committee reviewed the service records of Constables for the vacant seats of Head Constables.

The Committee recommended promotions for 121 Constables to Head Constables with good records. After approval notifications for 121 constable promotions to head constable positions will be issued.

Moreover, 384 officials have been promoted to the next ranks so far. The promoted officers include 52 Sub-Inspectors of Islamabad Police to the rank of inspectors, 91 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Sub-Inspectors, 120 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 121 Constables to the rank of Head Constables.

Furthermore, different ceremonies were held in honor of these promoted officers, in which IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, personally pinned the badges to the newly promoted officers.

The IG said that promotion was a fundamental right of every police officer. All officers who have passed the departmental promotion courses will be promoted according to their seniority to vacant seats, he said.

He further said that he would personally rank the officers who achieve promotions. In the ranking ceremony, the families of the officers will also be specially invited. The welfare of the police force is among my top priorities, he maintained.