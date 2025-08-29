Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift restoration

On the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emergency operations to remove floodwater and restore the historic Kartarpur Gurdwara were completed within hours, ensuring that the sacred Sikh shrine would soon reopen for international pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) On the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emergency operations to remove floodwater and restore the historic Kartarpur Gurdwara were completed within hours, ensuring that the sacred Sikh shrine would soon reopen for international pilgrims.

Following unprecedented floods that brought 10 to 12 feet of water into the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex, rescue teams evacuated Sikh pilgrims using motorboats and shifted them to safety. Immediately after, the Chief Minister ordered a large scale clean up and restoration operation.

Under her directives, Suthra Punjab teams and officials from multiple government departments worked around the clock to drain water, clean the premises, and restore the Gurdwara’s sanctity.

The Darshan Deori and all sections of the shrine have been thoroughly cleaned, while the expansive courtyard has been cleared and washed.

The Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib personally supervised the operation on-site, ensuring that the work was completed in record time. The Gurdwara will be reopened for Sikh yatris (pilgrims) within three to four days.

Administrators and local community members expressed gratitude, noting that they were astonished to see the sacred site completely cleared of floodwater so quickly.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her government’s commitment to safeguarding religious heritage and ensuring the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims from across the world.