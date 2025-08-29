Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Pawanda Water Rescue teams from Mirpur AJK have, by now, left for the devastating flood-hit areas of adjoining areas of Punjab province and have become hectically engaged in the rescue operation to evacuate flood victims in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, Sialkot, and Narowal, besides the areas close to the working boundaries and other places, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Pawanda Water Rescue teams from Mirpur AJK have, by now, left for the devastating flood-hit areas of adjoining areas of Punjab province and have become hectically engaged in the rescue operation to evacuate flood victims in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, Sialkot, and Narowal, besides the areas close to the working boundaries and other places, it was officially said.

"Thousands of people, valuables, and animals trapped in the flood are being shifted to safer places through water boats, and arrangements are also being made for their food and drink," a Mirpur AJK administration spokesman told APP here on Friday.

The flood victims and the rescued families have thanked the AJK government and Mirpur District Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz for sending the Pawanda Water Rescue Team to their area, praying for a grant of reward for the welfare services the Pawanda Water Rescue Team was providing for the flood victims.

Elaborating on the volume of the ongoing rescue services, the spokesman underlined that the Pawanda Rescue Teams not only saved the residents trapped in the flood but also played an important role in transporting their valuables and livestock to a safe place, for which the affected people thanked the government of Azad Kashmir, including the Mirpur administration.

Meanwhile, Ali Ahmed, in charge of the Pawanda Water Rescue Team, said that the Pawanda Water Rescue Teams are involved in rescue operations day and night in flood-affected areas. "During these hours of trial of the flood victims, we have witnessed such tragic, unbearable incidents.

Talking to media here on Friday, he said, "During the rescue operation, we have rescued marooned people climbing trees, animals drowning in water, and valuables from people's homes to safer places."

"Food, including water and drinks, is also being provided to those being rescued, while other required facilities are also to be provided," he underlined, adding that the rescue teams consider their first priority to be saving people trapped in the flood. "This operation will continue until all people are rescued," he vowed.

Ali Ahmed asked the philanthropists to come forward to help the people trapped in the flood in Punjab at this time so that practical help could be provided to the flood victims to save their precious lives.