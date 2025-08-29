Open Menu

Construction Of Water Reservoir Need Of Hour: Rana Ihsan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 11:48 PM

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that there is a need to construct more water reservoir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that there is a need to construct more water reservoir

in the country.

Constructing dams was need of hour, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about coordination of national institutions on floods, he said, there is coordination between

NDMA and PDMA regarding forecast, rescue and other related matters.

He said that the government is making all out efforts to help flood affected people.

To a question about illegal construction near rivers, he said the measures should be taken to control illegal construction near the rivers.

Recent Stories

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

3 minutes ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 minutes ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

47 minutes ago
 CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood aff ..

CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood affected areas

47 minutes ago
 NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas

NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas

47 minutes ago
Mangla AJK police arrest 4 accused, wanted by Punj ..

Mangla AJK police arrest 4 accused, wanted by Punjab Police involved in crimes

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic re ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Na ..

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar condemns honor kill ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets member UK ..

1 hour ago
 Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad develo ..

Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad development projects

1 hour ago
 DG Radio inaugurates audio archive center, podcast ..

DG Radio inaugurates audio archive center, podcast studio

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan