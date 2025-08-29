Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that there is a need to construct more water reservoir

in the country.

Constructing dams was need of hour, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about coordination of national institutions on floods, he said, there is coordination between

NDMA and PDMA regarding forecast, rescue and other related matters.

He said that the government is making all out efforts to help flood affected people.

To a question about illegal construction near rivers, he said the measures should be taken to control illegal construction near the rivers.