NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shehryar Sultan on Friday visited Eastern Bypass Lahore Ravi Bridge, Chand Bridge Jhang, and Head Muhammad Wala in Multan.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Shehryar Sultan has begun visiting all flood-affected areas across the country, said a press release.

He urged the NHA officials to maintain active coordination with relevant provincial authorities and to ensure the immediate restoration, repair, and rehabilitation of flood-affected roads and bridges in order to keep traffic flowing continuously and safely.

According to details, following the recent flood situation, the NHA chairman visited several affected areas in Punjab. He closely inspected Chand Bridge over River Chenab in Jhang, where a major flood wave was expected in the coming hours.

He also visited Head Muhammad Wala in Multan, the Ravi Bridge on Eastern Bypass Lahore, and other national highways at risk due to high-level flooding.

At all these critical points, based on the Chairman's instructions, engineers, construction experts, essential staff, and all necessary machinery had been placed on high alert.

During his visit to Head Muhammad Wala in Multan, Shehryar Sultan also held an important meeting with the Commissioner Multan.

Extensive preparations had been completed across Punjab to protect road infrastructure. Relevant staff and machinery had been put on high alert to tackle the anticipated flood threats. The chairman also met with the Provincial Secretary for Irrigation and other senior provincial officials during this visit. NHA’s Member Central Zone and other officials accompanied him.

Effective planning had led to key decisions regarding the restoration and protection of roads and bridges affected by flood intensity. Instructions had been issued to further activate and mobilize the concerned staff and authorities to immediately resolve road-related challenges in the affected areas.

According to the NHA spokesperson, Shehryar Sultan emphasized to officers and staff engaged in road and bridge restoration work that no negligence will be tolerated during this critical time.