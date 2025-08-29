Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two persons were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Ludan Road Khadar area of Burewala, Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Ludan Road Khadar area of Burewala, Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven tractor collided with a van passing through Ludan Road Khadar area of Burewala.

As a result of collision, two persons died on the spot. The nine other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.