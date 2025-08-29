Open Menu

CEO Health Reviews Medical Facilities In Flood Affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 11:03 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sara Safdar on Friday visited flood affected areas to review medical facilities, including clinics-on-wheels, staff, and essential medicines such as snakebite and rabies vaccines.

According to the official spokesperson here, CEO Health inspected various relief camps, including Mudh Ranajha, Hilal Pur, and Takht Hazara, accompanied by DHO Dr Shahzad Hussain Gill.

She said that the administration, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, is working to provide relief to those affected by the floods, adding that the Pak Army, Rescue 1122, and other departments are actively involved in rescue operations.

She mentioned that the government has set up relief camps and medical facilities to provide assistance to those in need.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner praised the rescue teams in Hilal Pur and Takht Hazara zones for their outstanding performance and directed that additional resources be transferred to Mudh Ranajha.

He appreciated the excellent team work displayed by the Pak Army, police, Rescue 1122, and the health department. He also noted that the public has expressed satisfaction with the administration's timely actions.

