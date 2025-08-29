Qalam Karwan Hosts Special Session"Migration To Madinah"
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 11:51 PM
Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a special session titled “Migration to Madinah” here Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a special session titled “Migration to Madinah” here Friday.
The session was presided over by noted librarian Rana Ijaz.Dr. Yasir Hussain Satti Al-Khairi presented a scholarly paper on the theme “Prominent Aspects of the Migration to Madinah” in connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
In his paper,Dr. Satti discussed the background of the migration by highlighting the conditions in Makkah. He noted that Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) had already prepared camels for the journey. He further provided an overview of the key events that occurred during the migration, followed by details of the arrival in Quba, the reception of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the construction of the mosque there.
He added that since the camel Qaswa of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) stopped at the house of Hazrat Abu Ayyub Ansari (RA), the Prophet (PBUH) stayed there for nearly six months. Later, with the construction of Masjid-e-Nabawi, the Hujraat-e-Mubarakah were also built, where he then moved to reside permanently.
Concluding his paper, the scholar also highlighted the lasting impacts and outcomes of the migration.
The session was attended by poets, writers, intellectuals, and journalists from twin cities. After the presidential address, the session formally concluded.
Recent Stories
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood affected areas
NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar6 minutes ago
-
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident5 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"2 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges2 minutes ago
-
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift restoration2 minutes ago
-
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory Day2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident50 minutes ago
-
CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood affected areas50 minutes ago
-
NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas50 minutes ago
-
Mangla AJK police arrest 4 accused, wanted by Punjab Police involved in crimes1 hour ago