Qalam Karwan Hosts Special Session"Migration To Madinah"

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a special session titled “Migration to Madinah” here Friday

The session was presided over by noted librarian Rana Ijaz.Dr. Yasir Hussain Satti Al-Khairi presented a scholarly paper on the theme “Prominent Aspects of the Migration to Madinah” in connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In his paper,Dr. Satti discussed the background of the migration by highlighting the conditions in Makkah. He noted that Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) had already prepared camels for the journey. He further provided an overview of the key events that occurred during the migration, followed by details of the arrival in Quba, the reception of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the construction of the mosque there.

He added that since the camel Qaswa of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) stopped at the house of Hazrat Abu Ayyub Ansari (RA), the Prophet (PBUH) stayed there for nearly six months. Later, with the construction of Masjid-e-Nabawi, the Hujraat-e-Mubarakah were also built, where he then moved to reside permanently.

Concluding his paper, the scholar also highlighted the lasting impacts and outcomes of the migration.

The session was attended by poets, writers, intellectuals, and journalists from twin cities. After the presidential address, the session formally concluded.

