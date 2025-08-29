Mangla AJK police arrest 4 accused, wanted by Punjab Police involved in crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mirpur-AJK's Mangla police netted four accused, most wanted by Punjab police, here on Friday, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Mirpur-AJK's Mangla police netted four accused, most wanted by Punjab police, here on Friday, it was officially said.

A police spokesman told media here on Friday that in light of the orders issued by SSP Mirpur Khurram Iqbal, a police team from Police Station Mangla, AJK, arrested 4 declared accused wanted in several cases by Punjab police for a long time.

"Sadaqat Hussain, SHO nabbed the accused during a surprise checking at Mangla, the gateway to this part of Kashmir from the adjoining Jhelum district of Punjab province,".

The arrested includes, Kamran, son of Javed, resident of Hafizabad; Moazzam Ali, son of Ijaz Ahmed, resident of Hafizabad; Murtaza Hassan, son of Noor Muhammad, resident of Hafizabad; and Muhammad Arsalan, son of Tariq, resident of Hafizabad.

"The accused was later remanded to the police station," the police spokesman said, adding that the arrested accused will be handed over to the Punjab Police under the procedure.

APP/ahr/378