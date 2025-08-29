Khawaja Asif Urges Unity To Face Floods, Climate Challenges
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 11:51 PM
Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the catastrophic situation facing the country is not limited to a single province but is a national crisis requiring collective efforts
Talking to a private news channel, he said that national unity was needed to tackle floods and the current unexpected circumstances with maximum efficiency.
He stressed the need to set aside all differences and provide relief to the affected people.
He urged all provinces to immediately remove encroachments from river pathways and prevent future violations.
He emphasized the need to eliminate entrenched corruption, ensure accountability and transparency of all irrespective of their positions.
Highlighting water security, Asif said Pakistan must pursue consensus on building dams rather than politicizing them.
He suggested that while large dams require more time and resources, small dams in rain-fed areas could be constructed quickly to address water storage issues and climate challenges.
