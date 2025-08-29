Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Urges Unity To Face Floods, Climate Challenges

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the catastrophic situation facing the country is not limited to a single province but is a national crisis requiring collective efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the catastrophic situation facing the country is not limited to a single province but is a national crisis requiring collective efforts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that national unity was needed to tackle floods and the current unexpected circumstances with maximum efficiency.

He stressed the need to set aside all differences and provide relief to the affected people.

He urged all provinces to immediately remove encroachments from river pathways and prevent future violations.

He emphasized the need to eliminate entrenched corruption, ensure accountability and transparency of all irrespective of their positions.

Highlighting water security, Asif said Pakistan must pursue consensus on building dams rather than politicizing them.

He suggested that while large dams require more time and resources, small dams in rain-fed areas could be constructed quickly to address water storage issues and climate challenges.

Recent Stories

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

27 seconds ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

6 minutes ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

5 minutes ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 minutes ago
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 minutes ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

2 minutes ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

50 minutes ago
 CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood aff ..

CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood affected areas

50 minutes ago
 NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas

NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan