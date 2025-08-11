Open Menu

KP Directorate Of Youth Affairs Marks Minority Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 09:35 PM

KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day

The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday organized a befitting ceremony in connection with National Minority Day to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of minority communities and promote interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday organized a befitting ceremony in connection with National Minority Day to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of minority communities and promote interfaith harmony.

The event was attended by dignitaries, youth representatives and community members from various walks of life.

The proceeding of the ceremony commenced with special prayers for the good well and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the gathering, Director Youth Affairs, Dr. Nauman Mujahid, underscored the significance of Minority Day and reiterated the Directorate’s commitment to safeguarding minority rights.

He also highlighted the Department’s various youth-centric initiatives and schemes, including those designed to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities for minority youth.

A special highlight of the event was the participation of youngsters and children from Landi Kotal, who performed national songs and tableaus, receiving warm applause from the audience.

A representative from Akhuwat Islamic Institute briefed participants on the Ehsaas Naujawan Program (interest-free loan scheme), with emphasis on the special quota reserved for minorities.

Former MPA Khyber, Mr. Wilson Wazir, graced the occasion as the chief guest and delivered an address emphasizing the importance of Minority Day in fostering unity and mutual respect among all communities.

The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony joined by all distinguished guests.

Deputy Director Zubair and Assistant Director Sardar Irfan extended their gratitude to the participants and reaffirmed the Directorate’s resolve to continue working for the development and empowerment of youth across the province.

The program ended with a prayer for peace and prosperity in Pakistan, led by Pastor Jamil Matti.

The event stood as a glowing example of interfaith harmony, inclusivity and the progressive vision of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recent Stories

Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger ..

Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws

3 minutes ago
 KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day

KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day

3 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to ..

NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..

10 minutes ago
 CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector deve ..

CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani

10 minutes ago
 Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World ..

Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025

23 minutes ago
 Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km ' ..

Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'

23 minutes ago

ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Am ..

10 minutes ago
 Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fr ..

Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM

10 minutes ago
 FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushai ..

FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira

5 minutes ago
 Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured ..

Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured with Academia Excellence Award

5 minutes ago
 National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm ..

National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights

5 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi road accident

One killed in Karachi road accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan