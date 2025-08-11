KP Directorate Of Youth Affairs Marks Minority Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 09:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday organized a befitting ceremony in connection with National Minority Day to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of minority communities and promote interfaith harmony.
The event was attended by dignitaries, youth representatives and community members from various walks of life.
The proceeding of the ceremony commenced with special prayers for the good well and prosperity of the country.
Addressing the gathering, Director Youth Affairs, Dr. Nauman Mujahid, underscored the significance of Minority Day and reiterated the Directorate’s commitment to safeguarding minority rights.
He also highlighted the Department’s various youth-centric initiatives and schemes, including those designed to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities for minority youth.
A special highlight of the event was the participation of youngsters and children from Landi Kotal, who performed national songs and tableaus, receiving warm applause from the audience.
A representative from Akhuwat Islamic Institute briefed participants on the Ehsaas Naujawan Program (interest-free loan scheme), with emphasis on the special quota reserved for minorities.
Former MPA Khyber, Mr. Wilson Wazir, graced the occasion as the chief guest and delivered an address emphasizing the importance of Minority Day in fostering unity and mutual respect among all communities.
The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony joined by all distinguished guests.
Deputy Director Zubair and Assistant Director Sardar Irfan extended their gratitude to the participants and reaffirmed the Directorate’s resolve to continue working for the development and empowerment of youth across the province.
The program ended with a prayer for peace and prosperity in Pakistan, led by Pastor Jamil Matti.
The event stood as a glowing example of interfaith harmony, inclusivity and the progressive vision of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
