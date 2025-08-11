CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that development of the agricultural sector and prosperity of farmers were among the top priorities of the Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that development of the agricultural sector and prosperity of farmers were among the top priorities of the Punjab Chief Minister.

He said this while presiding over the meeting held at Agriculture House here. The meeting reviewed ongoing and new projects aimed at agricultural development under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Transforming Punjab Agriculture programme. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu was also present.

The minister said that revolutionary programmes were being implemented which were improving farmers’ economic conditions. He said that so far, 695,000 applications had been approved for the second phase of the Kisan Card scheme.

He said, "Kisan Card is a flagship programme of the Punjab government and it is essential to increase the number of cardholders so that farmers can purchase agricultural inputs in a timely manner." In the second phase of the Kisan Card programme, a total of Rs 94.15 billion had been allocated, of which farmers had so far utilised Rs 49.33 billion.

Under the Chief Minister’s Wheat Support Programme, Rs 14 billion had already been distributed among farmers.

Furthermore, 978 tractors had been distributed to farmers through a transparent balloting process under the same programme, he added.

The minister announced that applications for the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Programme would start from August 13. Under this phase, 10,000 locally manufactured tractors of 50 to 65 horsepower would be provided to farmers with a subsidy of Rs 500,000 each, while 10,000 locally manufactured or imported tractors of 75 to 125 horsepower would be provided with a subsidy of Rs 1 million each. Digital balloting at the tehsil level would be conducted on September 15, he said.

Regarding the establishment of Model Agriculture Malls, the minister said that construction work in Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha had been completed and in the second phase, 10 more Model Agriculture Malls would be established in Punjab.

In the second phase of the Agricultural Graduates Internship Programme, 2,000 more agricultural graduates were being recruited. Young graduates could submit their applications by August 15, and so far 5,300 applications had been received.

Under the Solarisation of Agriculture Tube Wells programme, subsidies of Rs 500,000, Rs 750,000 and Rs 1 million were being provided for the installation of 10 kW, 15 kW and 20 kW solar systems respectively on farms.

So far, 5,068 solar systems had been installed under this scheme, which would be completed by September 30, he added.

The minister said that under the Chief Minister’s Smog Control Programme, the first and second phases of supplying super seeders had been completed and by October this year a total of 5,000 super seeders would be operational in the field. Out of these, 800 would be given on priority to rural areas near the motorway.

He further stated that under the High-Tech Financing Programme, in next financial year, 11 types of new advanced agricultural machinery and equipment would be provided to farmers on subsidy.

Under this programme, 1,000 units of machinery and equipment would be distributed, for which a substantial allocation of Rs 30 billion had been made, he said and added that service providers and farmers would be given interest-free loans of up to Rs 30 million for the purchase of agricultural machinery, repayable over five years.

He further said that under the Chief Minister’s Water Conservation Project, 1,400 watercourses would be lined and 500 laser land levellers will be distributed this year, with another 500 to be distributed next year through transparent balloting.