KP Transport Department Cracks Down On Vehicles Emitting Smoke

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) In a recent initiative, the Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cracked down on vehicles emitting smoke in the province.

During November, a total of 14,224 vehicles underwent smoke testing in the laboratory. Out of these, 7,884 vehicles successfully passed the emission test and were issued certificates, while 6,340 vehicles were penalized through challans, leading to the confiscation of documents from their drivers.

The department emphasized the importance of compliance, issuing orders for vehicle owners to obtain certificates within a week to ensure adherence to emission standards. The Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) Peshawar, in its monthly report, revealed that the Peshawar district witnessed checks on 5,315 vehicles, with 2,264 vehicles passing the test and 3,050 drivers receiving challans for excessive smoke emissions.

Similar efforts were made across various districts, including Swat, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, and Mansehra. The comprehensive inspections resulted in a significant number of vehicles passing the emission tests, while those failing to meet the standards, faced necessary penalties.

In Mansehra district, for instance, out of 1,153 vehicles tested, 669 received certification, while 484 were challaned, and directives were issued to acquire fitness certificates promptly from the VETS laboratory. The initiative underscores the commitment of the Transport Department to combat air pollution and promote environmentally responsible transportation practices.

