Pakistan, Malaysia Resolve To Harness Economic Potential, Take Bilateral Ties To New Heights

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties and strategic partnership through enhanced cooperation in trade, defense, tourism and other sectors.

Following their meeting on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim engaged in a conversation on social media platform X, with both agreeing to build on their discussion.

"As we agreed during our meeting, there is a huge untapped potential to scale up the cooperation in the different sectors of the economy. Our current level of bilateral trade relations doesn't match the excellent ties between our two brotherly countries," Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote in response to his Malaysian counterpart's post.

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim said that in their meeting, they had expressed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership, including enhancing trade relations which currently stood at US$1.

4 billion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his pleasure as both sides committed to unpacking the true potential and taking the Pakistan-Malaysia partnership to new heights. "I look forward to building on our discussion in the days to come," he added.

Anwar Ibrahim referred to the bilateral agreement on holding further discussions to develop cooperation in the industry and Halal certification, particularly through JAKIM and the Pakistan Halal Authority.

He said Malaysia and Pakistan also intended to continue more cooperation in education, defense, tourism and human resources.

Ibrahim said that their discussion also touched on the ASEAN chairmanship next year. Malaysia through ASEAN is open to exploring the ASEAN-Pakistan cooperation space that can benefit regional countries.

