Woman Brutally Attacked Outside Court In Bahawalnagar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar

A woman who appeared before the court in Chishtian Tehsil of Bahawalnagar was publicly tortured by her ex-husband and his accomplices

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A woman who appeared before the court in Chishtian Tehsil of Bahawalnagar was publicly tortured by her ex-husband and his accomplices.

According to police sources, an FIR was filed against the accused, Amir Shah.

As soon as he came out of the court of Additional Sessions Judge Chishtian on Friday, the accused attacked the woman.

On the order of the DPO Naseebullah Khan , an FIR has been registered at the police station in City A, Division Chishtian, against the complaint of the victim.

